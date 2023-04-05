Killorglin students enjoy a school tour with a difference

School tours have changed a lot down the years but few students are lucky to enough to be able to say they met the Pope while on their trip abroad.

However, one Killorglin school had the experience of a life-time after getting a Papal audience while in Rome on their school tour.

Intermediate school Killorglin have been travelling to various locations around Italy on their school tour and were lucky enough to be part of an audience to meet Pope Francis during their busy itinerary.

The fifth-year students visited Rome and Naples during the trip, and as well as enjoying a Papal audience, they visited Mt Vesuvius and Monte Casino.

The trip has been described as a great opportunity to see these famous sites and leave lasting memories for all concerned.