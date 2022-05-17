Kerry

Killorglin man fled Garda checkpoint because he ‘panicked’ court hears

Sinead Kelleher

A Killorglin driver could have avoided a conviction for dangerous driving if he had ‘come clean’ to gardaí that he had no insurance, instead of fleeing from a checkpoint, which led to a garda chase.

Convicting Ronan Christopher O’Connor of 48 An Bhainseach, Killorglin, of dangerous driving, Judge David Water said he was a ‘silly man’ to do what he did. 

