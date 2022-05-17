Killorglin man fled Garda checkpoint because he ‘panicked’ court hears

A Killorglin driver could have avoided a conviction for dangerous driving if he had ‘come clean’ to gardaí that he had no insurance, instead of fleeing from a checkpoint, which led to a garda chase.

Convicting Ronan Christopher O’Connor of 48 An Bhainseach, Killorglin, of dangerous driving, Judge David Water said he was a ‘silly man’ to do what he did.

"He is a silly man, if he had just come to the checkpoint and came clean that he had no insurance he would not have been disqualified as it was his first offence,” he said.

Instead, Judge Waters convicted and fined Mr O’Connor €500 and disqualified him from driving for two years for dangerous driving at Laharn, Killorglin on August 9, 2020.

He was also convicted of driving with no insurance on the same date at Riverbank Lodges, Killorglin. He was fined €300 and disqualified from driving for two years.

Cahersiveen District Court heard that gardaí were conducting a checkpoint outside Laune Rangers GAA field when they observed a vehicle turn around and take off at speed. Gardaí took off after it and observed the driver overtake two cars on a continounous white line.

Judge Waters said the charge could not be reduced as it was not ‘carelessness’ as the driver turned around, took off at speed and overtook on a white line to get away from gardaí.

Inspector Vincent O’Brien said that Mr O’Connor had turned up at the station the following night and admitted he had no insurance.

His solicitor, Padraig O’Connell, said that in a caution memo to gardaí, Mr O’Connor said he ‘panicked’.

"I never take it [the vehicle] out. It is usually parked up, it was very stupid,” Mr O’Connor told gardaí

Mr O’Connell said his client regretted the incident.