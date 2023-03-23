Killorglin Lidl shop unlikely to open in 2023 after planning decision appealed

Plans for a new Lidl store in Killorglin are set to be delayed following several appeals to An Bord Pleanála in relation to the development on the Iveragh Road.

Lidl lodged a planning application with Kerry County Council for the new shop in April 2022 with an eye to opening the supermarket in 2023. The project was granted planning by Kerry County Council in February 2023.

This decision has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanála by several objectors. The closing date for submissions is March 30.

An Bord Pleanála have at time of print listed two submissions to the project on their website - from Anthon Schultes and Gene Aherne.

Read More

In their original submissions to Kerry County Council both men raised concerns about the affect the opening of another large multi-national would have on the town of Killorglin.

Gene Aherne with an address at Hillside Farm, Dromnevane, Kenmare said in his submission that it would be detrimental to the town centre of Killorglin and the small businesses in the town.

Anthon Shultes of Lonart, Killorglin said his ‘overriding concern’ is that the new Lidl supermarket would take customers and footfall out of the town centre.

The Kerry County Council planning file also contains two other appeals to An Bord Pleanála including one from by Transport Infrastructure Ireland through their Land Use Planning Unit, TII Parkgate Bus. Centre, Parkgate Street, Dublin 8.

TII in their original submission to Kerry County Council said the decision to grant planning is “at variance with official policy” in relation to development on national roads.

An Bord Pleanála are due to decide on the case by July 6, 2023.

The store, which is planned for the N70 on the Cahersiveen side of the town, will create 30 new jobs within the shop itself, the supermarket chain stated when the project was announced in 2022, with up to a 100 more jobs possible during the construction phase. A spokesperson for Lidl said the new store would represent a €6m investment in the area.

Lidl held a public-information session at the local CYMS Hall prior to submitting a planning application to ensure the community were aware of the plans. They said at the time that they hoped to open this year.

“Should the application not be appealed by An Bord Pleanála, we look forward to developing the site and opening the store next year [2023]. Our team met with the community earlier this month where we showcased the plans for the new store and received really positive feedback from the people of Killorglin,” said Lidl Ireland Regional Property Director Dervla Nash.