Killorglin festival reaches out to the Ukraine

Photographer Sally MacMonagle with Declan and Breda Falvey with their portrait which she took as part of Portrait Of Killorglin for this years K-Fest.

Norma O'Donoghue and Danny Healy-Rae TD enjoying the festivities at the launch of K-Fest 2022 at Francie Sheahan's Pub Killorglin on Friday night last.

Noreen Gillespie poses with her Portrait and photographer Michelle Houlihan as part the Portrait of Killorglin event of K-Fest 2022

K-Fest Chair & Music Director Tim Clifford addressing the crowd at The K-Fest 2022 Launch in Francie Sheahan's Pub in Killorglin on Friday night last.

Members of the organising committee of K-Fest 2022 at the launch of this years event at Francie Sheahan's Killorglin on Friday night last.Back-L-R Vera Verchook,Natalia Krasnenkova,Katie Graham,Tim Clifford,Darragh Kinch,Chris Byrne. Front L-R Dave Ryan,Kerry Relihan,Meave Dillon, Mary Rose O'Sullivan, Rochelle Lucey.

Excitement is mounting for the return of K-Fest to Killorglin in the coming weeks and one of the key artistic installations this year will be a mural of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy..

Dublin-based artist Aches – who specialises in large-scale murals and graffiti and is frequently referred to as the Irish Banksy – will transport his magnificent portable portrait of the President, currently on display in Dublin to the town for the weekend as the festival reaches out to the Ukrainian community in Kerry.

In another moving gesture the Kerry festival has devised an innovative and practical way to support Ukraine by booking and paying a highly-rated act from the war-torn country but fully acknowledging that she will not be in a position to fulfil the engagement.

The festival team has booked hip-hop star and songwriter Alyona Alyona to play in the Kerry town in the full knowledge that she won’t be able to do so but the fee will still be forwarded to her.

K-FEST 2022, a four-day festival that celebrates emerging artists and musicians, returns to the town of Killorglin on the June bank holiday weekend with an exciting roster of events.

Festival Chairman Tim Clifford said K-FEST will reach out to those in Ukraine by booking and paying the star but not expecting her to honour the gig.

“We would encourage other festivals all over Europe, who are in the business of booking artists, to do likewise and support Ukrainian artists.” he said.

The creative festival team will reach out to Ukraine at this year’s festival and musicians and artists from that country, who were among those to flee to Ireland to avoid the conflict, will be invited to perform and fully participate alongside local artists.

The Killorglin celebration of the arts, from June 3 through to June 6, will feature a gallery trail of over 70 visual artists, 30 live bands, spoken word artists, film, crafts, buskers, dancers, workshops, photographers, street entertainers and a myriad of family activities.

Selected artists at K-FEST will show their work in curated, bespoke pop-up galleries in the town’s disused commercial and private spaces and, to date, the festival has housed over 800 visual artists and approximately 4,000 original works of art.

With an anticipated attendance of more than 10,000 over the bank holiday weekend, K-FEST promises to be an exciting weekend for those taking aprt in the festival and attending.

The festival will open with The Poetry of Comedy on Friday night, at which audience members will be invited to recite from verses that might make people titter and laugh. Spoken word events and film will take place throughout the weekend, culminating in an open mic Rambling House on the bank holiday Monday.

“K-FEST looks forward to packing our numerous pubs that morph into cutting-edge music venues at night with some of Ireland’s best up-and-coming bands and musicians,” said chairman Tim Clifford.

Engaging acts lined up include Lemonade Shoelace, Naked Lungs and Everything Shook while, also on the music front, the festival is collaborating with the BIMM Institute Dublin to bring seven student bands to K-FEST where they will perform and also have a live video production made.

The family and street programme this year will include buskers, art demos, a children’s market, circus skills, science, yoga, dance and more.