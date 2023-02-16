Killarney’s Susan named as new manager at Keane’s Jewellers

Keanes Jewellers have announced the appointment of Susan Moriarty as their Killarney stores new manager. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Keanes Jewellers have announced the appointment of Susan Moriarty as their Killarney stores new manager.

Susan, who has worked for the Keane family in the second of their three stores across Munster for almost 20 years, is taking over from Paul Trant.

“We want to congratulate Paul on his 29 years of service and we wish him all the best in his new role”, remarks Gerard Keane, Director.

Susan, a Killarney native, recalls how she “started working in Keanes Jewellers Killarney in October 2006, and this year has definitely been the highlight of the journey as I begin my new position of the manager of the Killarney store.”

“I have had such wonderful, loyal customers over my time in Keanes and it is a privilege to be part of their journey from buying engagement rings, followed by wedding bands and then eternity rings and even now coming in with their children to buy christening gifts. As well as the relationship I have built with the customers over the years. The timespan is also a great reflection on the Keane family themselves, they have been a fantastic support to me throughout my time working with them, across all aspects.”

2023 is not only a major milestone for Susan with Keanes, but the whole company, as they celebrate their 75th year in business.

“Over the decades attention to customers’ needs has ingrained itself into the wonderful staff with whom we have been so fortunate to serve,” explains Patrick Keane, Director.

“To them, and to our many customers, we offer a huge “thank you” for making Keanes the success it is today”.