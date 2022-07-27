Killarney’s Jessie Buckley named amongst Mercury Prize nominees

Killarney native Jessie Buckley has once more proven that her list of talents are near limitless after the award-winning actress was this week named among this year's Mercury prize nominees for her album For All Our Days That Tear The Heart with former Suede guitarist Bernard Butler.

Jessie, who was nominated for an Academy Award earlier this year for ‘The Lost Daughter’ and who also dazzled on stage in her role as Sally Bowles in Cabaret – a part for which she won an Olivier award – is now being celebrated for her sublime musical talents, which to anyone who has followed Jessie’s career to date, should come as no surprise.

Speaking about the Mercury nomination at the launch of the Mercury Prize 2022, Jessie told NME that her and Bernard were “feeling great" and that they were “proud” after news of their nomination was announced.

Asked what they thought it was about their record that spoke to people and made people connect with it, Jessie jokingly said that she had no idea.

"I’ve no idea. That’s literally up to them. I don’t think you can ever be objective from the inside out and it’ll probably be 20 years down the line and we’ll put it on, not having heard it for 20 years, and we’ll be like ‘oh, that’ what it was' but yeah, nothing to do with me,” she laughed.

Going on, when asked what they saw in each other as collaborators and what brought them together, Bernard Butler had this to say about Jessie:

"I heard Jessie sing once for about two minutes and I turned it off,” he joked, before adding “I thought she had a great voice and I thought there was character. For me, there's only two things that matter, personality and well, if somebody can sing, it’s an easy technical tick. I like to get to know somebody, that’s what important for me. A billion people can sing, everyone in this room can sing or everyone on the Tube can sing, but for me, it’s about connecting with character and finding out what somebody else hasn’t already found out. That’s what writing songs is all about, I want to find the thing that somebody else didn’t find.”

As for Jessie, she said that the fact that her and Bernard did not know each other previously was a “blessing in disguise” for them as they came together to work on the album.

"Neither of us really knew each other and it was actually kind of a blessing in disguise because we met each other in the moment and trusted each other took a leap of faith and in a way, we could probably come in just as we were because of that, not because of who we were. I had listened to an album that Bernard had worked on with Sam Lee called ‘Oh Wow’ and I absolutely adored it and loved it,” said Jessie.

"Sometimes it’s good to just have a clean slate and not know anything and have no preconceptions of who somebody is and allow them to create a new space for themselves,” she continued.

You can now listen to Jessie and Bernard’s album on all music streaming services.