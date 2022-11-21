Killarney’s Crafty ladies give new life to much loved teddy bears for Christmas

Crafting away at the International Hotel, Killarney Crafty Ladies were spotted creating a new batch of bears in aid of Kerry Hospice. From left to right: Peg Coffey, Eilish O'Sullivan, Kate O'Connor, Betty Benson, Bríd O'Donoghue and Honor Doyle. Missing from photo Organiser Margaret McCarthy and Colette Sorensen. Photo by Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan

Killarney Crafty Ladies have created a new batch of bears in aid of Kerry Hospice this Christmas and they will be on sale in Killarney Outlet Centre in the three Saturday's prior to Christmas.

Much loved teddy bears from across the country have made their way to Killarney where Killarney’s Crafty Ladies have brought them back to life and are now searching for new homes for the revamped bears.

Killarney Crafty Ladies have spent the past few months and COVID lock-downs lovingly stitching up the pre-loved bears, which they found in charity shops, and the latest batch of bears are now ready for their next adventure.

The craft group was established in 2013 by Margaret McCarthy when by chance herself, Kate O’Connor, Betty Benson and Peg Coffey met on the train on their way to at a knitting show in Dublin and on their return to Killarney decided to share their love of knitting and sewing by revamping teddy bears for a very worth cause.

Organiser, Margaret McCarthy, Countess Road is usually host of these monthly meetings and she chose the Kerry Hospice as a sole beneficiary, having lost her husband Oliver to cancer in 2011. Since they first began their little venture they have raised over €23,000 and brought “hundreds and hundreds” of bears back to life.

"It is a wonderful project. We started in 2013 and we would go to fairs every year with the teddy bears. We have revamped hundreds and hundreds," said Margaret.

The ladies meet up once a month (excluding the summer months), having travelled to different charity shops nationwide to carefully select their adopted Killarney bears, giving these pre-loved bears a complete make over, into unique Christmas gifts, ready to take up residence in their homes this festive season.

Due to COVID they had been unable to meet up or sell their teddy bears, so this year they are back in action with hundreds of bears seeking new homes.

And now is your opportunity to get that perfect Christmas gift - a revamped teddy bear . Ranging in price from €5-€70, the Killarney Crafty Ladies can be found selling their creatively revamped bears, at the Killarney Outlet Centre on the three Saturdays coming up to Christmas, November 26 and December 3 and 10.

You can also support the Kerry Hospice this Christmas by popping by the Brícín Restaurant and picking up a bear of your choice at their shop between 10-6pm