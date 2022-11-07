Killarney’s Áras Phádraig project gets moving as councillors vote on plans

Designs for a new theatre; a public plaza; underground car parking and a primary-care centre are to be drawn up for Áras Phádraig after councillors finally gave the go-ahead for the plans at this month’s meeting of the Killarney Municipal District.

Six of the seven Killarney District Councillors voted in favour of the proposals for the site, though some concerns were raised about the development of a HSE Primary Care Centre. Cllr Donal Grady did not vote for the plans as he said he was opposed to giving lands to the HSE for the centre.

It is hoped that a planning application would be submitted in May or June 2023 to redevelop the derelict setting.

Engineer David Doyle said the 2.34-acre site will be developed in stages and that the vote by councillors is the first step in the planning process.

Manager of Killarney Municipal District Angela McAllen said that the each component of the master plan for the site is to be interlinked to benefit each other and bring footfall to this area.

The HSE Primary Care Centre will be developed by the HSE, not the council, who are only providing the land for the development. The provision of land for the HSE will also be subject to a vote by councillors at a later stage, but it is a key part of the project.

Councillors queried if the land for the HSE Primary Care Centre could be part of a deal to acquire land at St Finian’s HSE site in Killarney for housing but were told they were entirely separate issues, and the council was selling the land to the HSE for this development.

With several councillors expressing concerns about this element of the master plan, council management said that if the HSE primary centre does not go ahead on the Áras Phádraig site, the council would lose more than €11m in funding already granted for the project under RDF.

Council management also said that the HSE primary-care centre had been part of the Áras Phádraig from the beginning and were included in plans presented to councillors almost two years ago.

Mayor of Killarney Cllr Niall Kelleher said it was ‘shocking and regressive’ that a debate about the HSE centre was taking place this week, when councillors were well aware that the centre was to be built here.

Mr Doyle said the Áras Phádraig site would not be viable without the HSE centre.

Concerns were raised by councillors about parking on the site and the number of spaces the HSE will require. Council management said around 35 spaces would be needed and the HSE would pay council management for that. Overall, there would be no net loss of parking at the site.

While a multi-storey car park is a key aim for the the Áras Phádraig site, it is currently not being developed as part of this master plan, but the council would continue to seek funding to develop this part of the project. Underground parking is to be provided.