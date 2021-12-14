Killarney woman: “I’ve never been as sick in all my life”

Killarney woman Lotte Lyne is appealing for people to get vaccinated following her battle against the virus.

A Killarney woman who is lying in bed at home fighting Covid, following a short hospital stay has shared her experience of the virus to urge those who are not vaccinated.

Lotte Lyne believes that the vaccine has saved her life. She has spent two weeks battling the virus and said that it was like “nothing she has never experienced”

"I have never been so sick in my life … initially I had a fever and I was really really cold and nauseous. It is not like the flu although people like to say it is like a flu it is nothing like it. I can guaranteed the unpredictability of it.”

Lotte first began to experience symptoms around November 27and on December 1 got a positive PRC test. For the first few days I had pain, nausea, and no sense of smell but by day six they were gone but my oxygen levels were low and I was struggling to breathe.

As her condition continued to deteriorate she was forced to call an ambulance but she was advised she could stay at home. However, her condition continued to get worse and in the midst of Storm Barra last week she was rushed to hospital by ambulance and received oxygen which stabilised the situation.

Thankfully she did not have to go to ICU but her two days in hospital showed her how deadly the virus can be. As she has underlying conditions including Asthma and Bronchiectasis she has been isolating as much as possible since March 2020.

She had no idea where she could have picked up the virus as she only went shopping and to the Killarney Christmas parade but this is why the virus can be so dangerous. It also spread across the house with only one of the five of them not getting it. It also spread to her daughter’s house where her grandchildren also contracted the virus.

"It is very contagious, no-body can protect themselves fully,”

However, vaccines can help as they it helped her.

"I understand people have concerns and I was anxious and worried about it too but I followed the science and listened to the Doctors .. There is so much noise on social media you have to use your critical thinking and listen to those that know. I talked to the Doctors and Nurses they all say the same thing that it is the unvaccinated that end up in ICU.

"I am lucky I am vaccinated. I have underlying conditions, if I did not get the vaccine I could have ended up in ICU. People will look at me and say you are sick and you are vaccinated but it prevents you from ending up in ICU.”

She said her nephew in Denmark is now going to get vaccinated on foot of her experience and she hopes that others reading this will too.

“If you have a voice you have to use it that is why I am telling my story.”