Killarney woman is Qatar bound for World Cup after ticket contest win – 'completely shocked’

Susan Kelliher from Killarney, and her boyfriend Matthew Finnerty from Portumna in Galway, will enjoy the England vs Wales game as well as six nights in a five star hotel in Dubai.

Michael Mannion, the Chairperson of Russell Rovers GAA (centre) pictured presenting Susan Kelliher and Matthew Finnerty from Killarney with their winning sportspass tickets to the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar which is due to get underway this Sunday, November 20. Expand

Fergus Dennehy

One extremely lucky Killarney woman and her boyfriend will soon get to enjoy what is surely safely to call a once-in-a-lifetime experience after the couple were chosen as winners of two tickets to the upcoming 2022 World Cup that kicks off in Qatar on Sunday, November 20.

Susan Kelliher from Killarney and and her boyfriend Matthew Finnerty – who hails from Portumna in Galway –  will be jetting off to the World Cup in Qatar later this month with hospitality tickets to the England vs Wales game in their pockets along with flights, and six nights in a 5 star hotel in Dubai with return transfers on match day all included in their big win.

