Killarney woman is Qatar bound for World Cup after ticket contest win – 'completely shocked’

One extremely lucky Killarney woman and her boyfriend will soon get to enjoy what is surely safely to call a once-in-a-lifetime experience after the couple were chosen as winners of two tickets to the upcoming 2022 World Cup that kicks off in Qatar on Sunday, November 20.

Susan Kelliher from Killarney and and her boyfriend Matthew Finnerty – who hails from Portumna in Galway – will be jetting off to the World Cup in Qatar later this month with hospitality tickets to the England vs Wales game in their pockets along with flights, and six nights in a 5 star hotel in Dubai with return transfers on match day all included in their big win.

Speaking to The Kerryman, Susan said that even though they found out three weeks ago that they had won the tickets and their departure date is fast approaching, the reality has not yet sunk in as she said the whole thing does still not feel real.

"We were just completely shocked. We were in disbelief really. We got the call and while we were being told, we just couldn't believe that it was really happening,” Susan said of the moment that they heard the news that they’d won.

"We're absolutely delighted. The England and Wales game is such a great game to go to and we're both such big soccer fans as well so this was one of the best prizes that we could ever win. To get to go to something like the World Cup in a place so far away, it's unreal. Plus, outside of the soccer, it's such a great holiday to win to Dubai as well," she continued.

"It's all happening very soon but it's still kind of unbelievable that it's just around the corner and that it's actually happening, and we'll be over there."

The couple will fly out to Qatar on November 27 and will be treated to what should be a cracker of a game between old enemies Wales and England when they meet at the Al Rayyan Stadium on November 29 in what will be both teams final group game.