Killarney to light up for Nathan’s Walk Darkness Into Light

Pictured at Ross Castle for the official launch of Nathan’s Walk, Darkness into Light – in aid of Pieta and in association with Electric Ireland – taking place on May 7 at 4.15am, were Nathan’s family, the O’Carrolls: Denis, Marie and Ryan. Official live registration will take place at JM Reidy’s on Tuesday, May 3, between 7pm and 9pm. You may also register online. Photo by Marie Carroll-O’Sullivan

As the county and country prepare for the now-iconic Darkness Into Light walks in aid of the self-harm- and suicide-prevention charity Pieta, it’s fair to assume Killarney’s version, ‘Nathan’s Walk – Darkness Into Light’, will attract significant backing.

The longest-running Darkness Into Light walk outside of Dublin is named after Nathan O’Carroll, Ross Road, Killarney, who died by suicide in 2007, aged just 14. The event is dependably one of the biggest of its kind anywhere as people flock to Killarney Racecourse to ‘Walk for Nathan’, and ahead of its launch this coming Tuesday night, May 3, Nathan’s mother, Marie, explained that there will be plenty opportunity to ensure your space on the morning itself.

“The launch will be on Tuesday night at JM Reidy’s [Main Street, Killarney], with Brendan Fuller as MC, from 7pm to 9pm, and we’ll be holding pre-registration there,” Marie told The Kerryman.

“Anyone who does register there beforehand will get their Darkness Into Light t-shirt straight away.

“We’ll also have pre-registration on Thursday and Friday (May 5 and 6) at Killarney Racecourse. It will be on from 7pm to 9pm on the Thursday and from 5pm to 8pm on the Friday. We’ll have reps from sponsors Electric Ireland there on the launch night, and Dan Devane Video Productions will also be there,” Marie added.

Before the walk gets underway from the racecourse before dawn on Saturday week, May 7, pre-registration will also be possible from 2am onwards, and Marie recommends getting there early to avoid peak crowds.

Of course, you can also register for this and any other Darkness Into Light walks here www.darknessintolight.ie/, but Marie asks that anyone who does so bring registration confirmation with them on the date of the walk.