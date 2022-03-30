Killarney to join Charlie Bird in fundraising efforts

Map of Killarney National Park Walk as part of Climb with Charlie events in Kerry this weekend.

Kerry Friends of Motor Neurone are joining with renowned RTE journalist Charlie Bird to help raise funds for those with Motor Neurone Disease.

This weekend will see events around the country in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and the local organisation hope to play their part in the national fundraising day.

Veteran RTE journalist and broadcaster Charlie Bird made public his recent diagnosis with Motor Neurone Disease last October 2021. It was a devastating diagnosis for Charlie but soon afterwards he decided to do something for the plight of people living with the terrible disease. He decided to climb Croagh Patrick mountain on April 2, 2022, to raise funds and awareness for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and another charity close to Charlie’s heart namely Pieta House.

Charlie acknowledges that the climb will be an immense challenge, but he is determined to do it. Since then, over 100 climbs and walks are planned to take place throughout the country and many of these are here in Kerry to support Charlie including in Killarney National Park this Saturday as well.

Christy Lehane of the Kerry Friends of Motor Neurone said local sufferers of the disease, just like Charlie, and their families are also coming on Saturday on a day that will raise awareness and much needed funds.

Registration is at the Headquarters of Kerry Parents and Friends Association at the Old Monastery, Port Road from 10.30 before the walk commences at 11am. The walk is not challenging and is suitable for all walkers.

The IMNDA is the only organisation of its kind in the country dedicated to working on behalf of people living with MND, their families and carers. Their key services include home visits by its 4 MND nurses, financial assistance towards home help and the supply of specialised equipment on loan. The IMNDA also funds and promotes research into the causes and treatment of MND.

People can also donate to climbwithcharlie.ie