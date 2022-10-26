Killarney students to retell Cinderella in a modern world

Your carriage awaits!! In the right place at the right time for the launch of 'Cinderella', this years panto at Killarney Community College, horse Frankie pauses infront of the Cathedral with this years leading roles (left to right) David Lynch as Prince Charming with Amy Healy as Cinderella. Picture Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan.

Rehearsals have been underway since the start of the school year and now that the hard work is done the tale of Cinderella is to be brought to life in Killarney thanks to the students of Killarney Community College.

The cast and crew are promising a great night of entertainment with this year’s panto which is a modern take of the children’s story Cinderella.

Students from Killarney Community College, under the direction costume manager Ms Mary Fuller, musical director Ms Joanna Hughes, and Producer Mr Mike Lynch, turn the children’s classic into a piece grounded in reality, and rather than presenting Cinderella in its traditional form, these talented students made a point to acquaint the characters within the production to modern representations.

The first show debuts on Tuesday November 8 followed by a second night on Wednesday, November 9 With rehearsals ongoing each week it's drawing ever closer opening night and the cast are having a ball!

At the moment, the halls of Killarney Community College are lined with sparkles, bloomers, petticoats- you name it! Costumes are being sown and beaded to get ready for the big dress rehearsal. The talented staff of the school have come together to make a 'seamless' array of costumes!

Music teacher and director Ms Hughes said that panto is a must see show that is guaranteed to sell out.

"There is great excitement around the panto as it is the first production we have stage since Covid. The students and staff have been putting in an enormous amount of time and effort into it with many staying back for hours after school and giving up their free time on a Saturdays. We are really happy with how things are going and can't wait to bring it to the big stage and a sell out crowd.”

Tickets are still on sale through the school office- get yours before the clock strikes midnight and it is too late!