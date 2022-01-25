Kerry

Killarney students lead calls for hybrid Leaving Cert

Rebecca O’Callaghan and Amy O’Leary – sixth year students in Killarney Community College – have spoken this week about why it would be unfair to force students to sit the traditional exams in June.

Rebecca O'Callaghan and Amy O'Leary Killarney Community College campaigning for changes to this year's Leaving Certificate Examination. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin Expand

kerryman

Fergus Dennehy

The disruption caused by the pandemic, not only this year but over the last two years, means that it would not be fair to ask the current sixth-year students to have to sit ‘traditional’ exams in June; they should instead be given the option of sitting a hybrid exam – a combination of exams and/or accredited grades instead.

This is the main message behind a campaign that is being spearheaded by Rebecca O’Callaghan and Amy O’Leary, two Leaving Certificate (LC) students from Killarney Community College.

