Killarney students lead calls for hybrid Leaving Cert

The disruption caused by the pandemic, not only this year but over the last two years, means that it would not be fair to ask the current sixth-year students to have to sit ‘traditional’ exams in June; they should instead be given the option of sitting a hybrid exam – a combination of exams and/or accredited grades instead.

This is the main message behind a campaign that is being spearheaded by Rebecca O’Callaghan and Amy O’Leary, two Leaving Certificate (LC) students from Killarney Community College.

The sixth-year girls, who say they want students to be given the choice of how they are assessed this coming June, say that they have not had the traditional two-year preparation cycle for the exams, and that it simply would not be fair to ask them to take the traditional exam format on that basis.

Both Rebecca and Amy said that there is a misconception out there that students simply don’t want sit the traditional exam format, and their campaign is also designed to dispel that perception As part of the campaign, the girls have put posters up around their schools; created Instagram, Twitter accounts and Reddit accounts to get their message across; as well as reaching out to the media.

“The reason we started this campaign is because we feel that there’s a massive misconception about why we’re against doing the traditional exams. A lot of people believe it’s because we’re lazy and we’re not bothered, but the reality is that’s not true,” said Amy.

“We’re hoping that we get a fairer LC because we have missed a lot of time. It’s a two-year cycle, and we will have missed, I’d say, at least half of it, if not more, between lockdowns and home-schooling etcetera. This hasn’t been a normal year, so I don’t see why we would have to sit a normal LC,” she continued.

Amongst the other big issues that the girls discussed with The Kerryman this week was the fact that the majority of the current LC class of 2022 – who were the then third-years in 2020 whose Junior Cert (JC) was cancelled – will never have sat a big state exam before June’s exams.

While Rebecca does have some experience of sitting a major exam, having sat her JC in 2019, Amy on the other hand would be going in blind, something she said was “terrifying” and which has caused her lots of stress.

“If I sat the traditional LC exam, it would be my first experience of a state exam. I’m not even sure what it would be like,” she said.

“I was upset even last night. I was talking to my parents about the concerns I’ve had. Everything from how this is going to be my first time sitting a big exam like that to how I’d be going in with no experience or no understanding of how it works or anything,” she continued.

Rebecca added that this lack of clarity on what the next few months are going to hold, not just for them but for all sixth-years in their school and in schools all around the county, is not fair on them.

“Everyone is confused, everyone is scared. No one knows what’s going on, and that confusion is taking over the minds of everyone because we don’t know what to expect,” she said.

“At the moment, we’re focusing on studying and cramming all this into our heads which will be needed for one day, and this is not good for our mental health or stress.

“The other option is to have the option of hybrid exams which would allow us prioritise our mental health and take care of ourselves.

“We would love any form of update on the situation at the moment. Even a single tweet saying ‘x y and z is happening’ would do us right now,” Amy added.

Both girls said that teachers and students alike in their school have had to miss weeks of school as a result of the Omicron variant, and this has further hindered their preparation for exams, as well as their ability to work on their projects.

“We’ve had a lot of teachers that are out...The sub teachers, they’re not the teachers who we would have worked with for the past two years,” said Amy.

“Students, too, that are out with COVID, they haven’t been able to complete their project work, and that’s a major part of their subject.

“In my art class, we’re almost on page three of the development, which is close to the end of the project.

“I know someone that’s been out for two weeks with COVID that has missed half of it because we dedicate about a week to a page so if they’re out, they’re missing a large chunk of it.

“They can’t do it at home either because it needs to be supervised,” she continued.

Finally, Rebecca said that if their year is forced to sit the traditional exams, they face losing out on college places and scholarships to students who achieved high points in last year’s exams but who missed out on their own college place due to high points inflation in last year’s results.

“A lot of students aren’t aware of the disadvantage that there is at the moment. If we sit the traditional LC, the point inflation is automatically going to go down again, and the fact that a lot of students from last year’s LC class took a gap year, they’re going to be coming back for college with such high points and we are going to miss out. The students out there who rely on scholarships and grants too, they will be affected,” she said.

The girls said that they have attempted to reach out to Minister for Education Norma Foley for clarification but have so far not been successful.

To follow the girl’s campaign on social media, you can find them on Instagram here and on Twitter here.