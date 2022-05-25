Killarney students help restoration project

Tom Leslie and Sean O'Sullivan (back row) Mike Buckley, Thomas Wharton Killarney Vintage Club pictured with Stella Loughnane principal Killarney Community College (first from the left), Jer O'Sullivan engineering teacher Killarney Community College, David Clifford PE Teacher and 5th year engineering class Killarney Community College. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Over the long winter months the Killarney Valley Classic and Vintage Club have been kept very busy on their 2022 restoration project that will help raise funds for charity and also bring back to a life a classic car.

The final steps in the lengthy restoration project took place this week and on Thursday the restored 1982 Toyota Starlet will be unveiled to the public.

This year students at Killarney Community College also played a role in the project and their work was unveiled last week when they handed over the restored exhaust of the car to the Killarney Valley Classic and Vintage Club.

5th year student at the school took the exhausted and rebuilt it for the club and were thrilled to play a part in the project.

“This was one of the last pieces to go on our 1982 Toyota Starlet. This exhaust was in need of some work and to look at it now you would think it was brand new they did an amazing job,” said Richard O’Donoghue.

Killarney Valley Classic and Vintage Club have been involved in many restoration projects over the years and they were more than thrilled following a hiatus during Covid to get back to work last year and restore this wonderful car. The project brings club members together for a social evening as well as rebuilding the car.

Following the launch this week the car club will be raffling the fully restored Starlet at the end of year. Proceeds from the €10 ticket sales will be going to four chosen charities this time around, namely Cuan Mhuire, the Killarney branch of the Irish Kidney Association, Killarney Valley AC and cancer support charity, Recovery Haven Kerry.

It will be launched this Thursday, May 26 at 7:30pm in Kellihers Toyota Tralee.