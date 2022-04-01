Killarney student to represent Ireland on world stage

Munster Technological University Kerry Campus Culinary Student Natalia Leane from Killarney who won the National Cookery Skills Competition at World Skills Ireland . Also pictured is MTU Chef Dan Browne. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

A Killarney student is to showcase her culinary talents and represent Ireland on the World stage after her win at the National Cookery Skills competition.

Natalia Leane, a second year culinary student, at Munster Technological University Kerry Campus, took Gold at The National Cookery Skills Competition for World Skills which took place at the Dundalk Institute of Technology.

Her success at the finals means Natalia will join the best of Ireland’s talent and winners from over 20 other skills areas who will have the opportunity to represent Ireland at the World Skills Olympics in Shanghai 2022.

Natalia who is from Killarney is a second year student of the Higher Certificate in Culinary Arts at the MTU Kerry under the guidance of Chef Lecturer Dan Browne.

Natalia reached the finals after coming through the preliminary round in January. She began practicing for this competition in October putting in the hours after college with her Chef Lecturer Dan Browne as well as working in the exceptional Restaurant ‘Kingdom 1795’ in Killorglin where she received lots of support and guidance.

Over three days Natalia had to complete five competitive modules. These examined very specific culinary skills such as pasta making, Game butchery and cooking, soups and canapés, classical risotto, a mystery basket and a dessert module to include a handmade puff pastry.

Chef Dan Browne praised Natalia for her achievement and skills.

“Her practice and planning were essential here in delivering the dishes on time. All dishes required a high standard of skill to produce and it became even harder when multitasking four of these dishes at once as in day 2. She was working entirely on her own over the three days preparing and cooking all dishes from start to finish.”

He added, “We are very proud of Natalia’s achievement at this competition, it provided an opportunity for Ireland’s most talented student chefs from colleges all across the country to go head-to-head in this tightly fought contest.”

Head of Section at the Hotel, Culinary and Tourism Department at MTU Kerry TJ O Connor has also praised Natalia.

“Natalia’s great success is a testament to her dedication, skill and hard work. It is such an honour for anyone to win on a national stage and now to go and represent your country in front of the rest of the world,” he said.