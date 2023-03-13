Killarney student only one of 24 to win prestigious Rotary leadership award

Killarney secondary school student Abbie O'Sullivan from St Brigid's pictured receiving her Rotary Youth Leadership Development award from Capt. Sean Fitzgerald, District Governor of Rotary Ireland and Patrick O’Riordan, Head of Public Affairs with the European Parliament in Ireland at an event at Europe House in Dublin recently. Photo by Collette Creative Photography.

What a few days it has been for Killarney student Abbie O’Sullivan who was last week named as just one of 24 students across the entire island of Ireland to be named a winner in a prestigious Rotary Youth Leadership Competition.

Abbie, a student in St Brigid’s Secondary School in Killarney, was presented with a Rotary Youth Leadership Development certificate at the European Parliament’s offices in Dublin recently.

The competition, which is one of Rotary Ireland’s longest running youth projects, rewards young people with clear leadership potential based on their extra-curricular activities. It is run in conjunction with the European Parliament Liaison Office in Dublin and Euroscola in Strasbourg.

Abbie, received her certificate from Rotary Ireland District Governor Captain Sean Fitzgerald and Patrick O’Riordan, Head of Public Affairs at the European Parliament’s office in Ireland.

After being disrupted by COVID for the last two years, this year saw a welcome return to the regular itinerary which involves visits to Belfast, Dublin, and Strasbourg. During the six day all expenses paid trip the competition winners visited Belfast City Hall and Stormont where they met and chatted with politicians from various parties.

Then it was onto Europe House in Dublin where they were presented with their certificates before a trip to Dáil Éireann where they met the Minister for Education Norma Foley and several TDs.

They then flew to Frankfurt for a two day visit to Strasbourg. After being formally welcomed by the President of the European Parliament, Robert Metsola the students took part in an interactive workshop which allowed them to discuss and vote on amendments to an EU proposal on climate action targets.

Abbie said she got a huge amount from the competition and would highly recommend it to others.

“I learnt more about people around Ireland, expanded my political knowledge and made new friends. I also learned about the life of my peers in Northern Ireland and about the impact my voice has in politics. Without a doubt everyone should try to go on a trip like this. It is an amazing opportunity and has completely changed my mindset,” she said.

Captain Sean Fitzgerald, District Governor of Rotary Ireland said the knowledge and enthusiasm of the students was hugely impressive.

“I have to compliment Abbie and all of this year’s winners for their willingness to engage and the extremely high standard of their contributions throughout the week. It was wonderful to have a full complement of students back on the trip this year and it was clear to us that while they arrived as strangers, they left as friends having enjoyed a wonderful journey.”

“I would urge as many young people as possible from every part of the island to take part in next year’s competition” Mr Fitzgerald said.

The Rotary Youth Leadership Development Competition is open to 16 and 17-year-olds who are living on the island of Ireland.

For more information, you can head over to the website here.