Killarney slips down litter league: What the IBAL judges said

The results of the latest IBAL Litter League contain mixed news for Killarney.

While the town maintained it’s status as ‘Clean to European norms’ the tourist Mecca has slipped nine places, from 13 to 22, on the league table.

The league – run by An Taisce on behalf of the Irish Business Against Litter environmental alliance of businesses – sees 40 Irish towns and city centres rated and ranked according to the their cleanliness.

Though Killarney fell into the bottom half of the league table the judges were still full of praise for the town. The following is what they had to say about Killarney in their report.

Overall findings

“Killarney is a consistently strong performing town: as the main tourist season kicks in there were no heavily littered sites in Killarney. Examples of top ranking sites were N22 Tralee Approach Road, the residential area of Pinewood Drive and Beech Road Car Park –this was particularly well presented and maintained. With a little extra effort, a couple of sites could easily get the top litter grade e.g.,Main Street and New Street.

N22 Tralee Approach Road: Grade A

The overall impression created along this route was a good one with a virtual absence of litter throughout. Road surface, signage and markings were in good order. It was noted that there was lots of ‘temporary’ signage relating to various businesses at this site.

Upper Lewis Road: Grade B

A moderately littered route with scatterings throughout. Examples of food related litter included fast-food wrappers, plastic bottles, coffee cups, sweet wrappers. Alcohol cans and cigarette butts were also visible. Care needs to be taken that there isn’t a further build-up of litter at the area over the wall belonging to Iarnrod Eireann, opposite Ross Café.

Arbutus Drive: Grade B

There was a definite litter presence along this missed use road –a wide variety of food related litter, combined with promotional flyers, plastic ties on poles and alcohol cans. The level is such that, if not addressed, could easily become seriously littered

Pinewood Estate: Grade A.

There was a virtual absence of litter at this residential development. Any minor amounts were at a seemingly vacant bungalow, but not enough to detract from overall litter grade.

Upper Park Road: Grade B.

The stretch of road close to SuperValu was generally clean but other areas harboured food related litter, face-masks and cigarette butts –the latter were particularly pronounced close to the car dealership. The area in front of Park Shopping Village was somewhat littered. ‘Litter Fine €3,000’ was attached to a large tree and somewhat obscured by the foliage surrounding it.

College Street: Grade B.

An attractive streetscape with nice paving, planter boxes, good visitor information notices, some outdoor seating and solid bins. There was no one particular litter type, which was most prevalent, just a wide variety of food, alcohol and cigarette butt items.

Main Street: Grade B+

The Main Street is very nicely laid out with wide paving, plenty of planter boxes, ornamental trees, outdoor dining and fresh looking bollards. It just missed getting the top litter grade.

New Street: Grade B+

Another town centre street which just missed getting the top litter grade. Cigarette related litter was the most obvious type, along with some food related items.

Beech Road Car Park: Grade A

A large, town centre car park which presented well. Car park surface, markings and signage were in good order. The ‘Bring Facility’ within the car park was in very good order with no litter directly associated with it.

New Market Lane: Grade A.

Great efforts have been made to beautify what could otherwise have a back-lane appearance. The colourful wall mural is a lovely feature and attractive seating / covered areas present well.