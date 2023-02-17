Killarney skatepark hopeful of opening this coming summer

A representation of what the Killarney Skatepark might look like.

The team behind the Killarney Skatepark campaign have this month given a brief update on the status of the project.

Posting on their ‘Killarney Skatepark’ Facebook page, the committee revealed that they have been collaborating with park designers Vulcano, and Kerry County Council, in order to deliver the best possible park for the town.

“We have made some slight alterations to the original plan; the introduction of a small quarter pipe which will enable beginners to learn specific lip tricks, and the introduction of metal coping around the feature bowl, to provide long term durability,” they wrote.

“These two changes, along with a small extension of the flat ground area at the low quarter pipe, will improve the skatepark for all skill levels and maximise the space available,” the post continued.

Finally, the team said that they are optimistic that the groundwork will begin soon and they hope that the park will be open for this coming summer.