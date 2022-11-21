Killarney singer Mary Culloty O’Sullivan to stage fundraising concert

Killarney’s Mary Culloty O’Sullivan is never one to sit still for too long and always has some new initiative up or fundraiser up her sleeve.

So it’s no surprise then that the talented singer, songwriter and actress has this past week announced an upcoming fundraising charity concert at the end of the month.

This year, Mary has chosen the ‘Michael Linehan Heartsafe Killarney Group’ as her charity of choice.

This local Killarney charity has installed 13 Public Access Defibrillators on the streets of Killarney which are accessible 24/7 in case of a sudden cardiac emergency in the community.

The group’s aim is to train as many people as possible in basic CPR and defibrillator training which could help save a life.

The group also raises funds to cover the ongoing costs of keeping these life saving machines in excellent working condition by supplying fresh pads and batteries year in and year out.

Join Mary and her special guests, the ‘Finding Your Voice’ Singers on Tuesday November 29 at 7.30pm for an evening of Christmas Carols and Love Songs which will take place in the Methodist Church - near Avenue Hotel - an event for which there will be free entry.

Donations will be gratefully accepted on the night and all proceeds will go directly to the Michael Linehan HeartSave Killarney group.