Killarney says a big thank you to dedicated team of volunteers

Elaine Doyle and Deirdre Nolan pictured in the Laurels Bar in Killarney for the recent volunteer appreciation night organised by the Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce.

Batty O’Sullivan, Tom O’Connor and Bridie Doherty pictured enjoying themselves at a special volunteer appreciation night that was held in the Laurels Bar in Killarney by the Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce. All photos by Valerie O'Sullivan.

The old adage goes volunteers don’t get paid, not because they are worthless but because they are priceless.

And yes, while it is nigh on impossible to ever fully put a price on the work that is done by volunteers, this does not mean they cannot be thanked, as evidenced by the special volunteer appreciation night thrown by Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce last week in the Laurels bar.

The volunteers are, in the words of Chamber itself, “worth their weight in gold to the town and its many projects” and are “always ready to don the hi-vis jackets and roll up their sleeves whenever the call comes.”

The night saw volunteers of all ages, some vastly experienced in helping out and others new to it all, treated to food and drink and a great deal of fun on the night and they were told, in no uncertain terms, that Killarney is hugely grateful for what they do to help.

They play essential roles in so many initiatives, including helping with the tidy towns clean-ups, enhancing and painting street furniture, planting flowers and shrubs in several areas around the town and assisting the tidy towns committee with various targeted operations.

Then there are the Park Meitheal members, those who turn out in force to help with the clearance of the invasive rhododendron, clearing pathways, restoring old trails and helping with several other conservation projects in and around the national park.

And, of course, there are the volunteers who hit the streets to assist with the various festivals, lending their experience to essential safety stewarding during events like the St Patrick’s Day parade, the 4th July street festivities, Wander Wild activities and, of course, the spectacular Christmas in Killarney parades and related events.

New chamber co-president Johnny McGuire, who is sharing the role with Padraig Treacy this year, said the night was a very appropriate note on which to end Niall Kelleher’s two-year term in office as he was particularly anxious to acknowledge the enormous contribution made by so many volunteers he had worked with on various projects.

“The volunteers are so dedicated to helping to improve Killarney and the work they have put in post-pandemic, to get the town operating at full flow once again, has been truly exceptional,” he said.

“We were delighted that Niall came up with the idea for a first every volunteer appreciation night and now that he has done so, we hope to make it an annual event,” he added.