Killarney rower remembered as new boat named in his honour

Members of Muckross Rowing Club gathered to pay tribute to the Late James Mangan, naming their latest state of the art new ‘Filippi Four’ racing boat after the renowned rower. The club were joined by his family for the event and crew members - Ian Coffey, Darragh Hogan, Daniel Daly and Niall Coffey - had the privilege of rowing the James Mangan on the lake. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

It was a day of celebration at Muckross Rowing Club on Sunday last as the achievements of one of the club’s most-respected rowers, the late James Mangan, were remembered.

The club gathered to name their latest state-of-the-art new ‘Filippi Four’ racing boat the ‘James Mangan’ in his memory on Sunday. The special ceremony and blessing took place at Muckross Boat House.

James was the son of Dr Patricia Mangan and the late Dr Bill Mangan, Ross Road, Killarney. James was an integral part of Muckross Rowing Club, joining as a junior in the early 1990s.

He had many honours to his name and was key to the success of Muckross Rowing Club during a golden decade on the European and world stage.

The phenomenal athlete also donned his Irish jersey while rowing for UCD. He enjoyed great success in the Muckross colours, winning the Novice Sculls Championship in 1999 and the Senior Coxed Four in 2000.

He also won a Henley medal with Commercial in 2003, competing in the The Men’s Quadruple Sculls.

Former World Champion rower Paul Griffin paid tribute to James’ incredible rowing career as well as his very colourful and entertaining life off the water.

Fr Kieran O’Brien blessed the boat on Sunday, while Dr Patricia Mangan – along with family members William and Catherine Mangan – were joined with relatives and rowing friends to help launch the boat in the water.

Muckross Rowing Club chairman Sean Daly, with Sean Coffey, former chairman, led the event on the day.

