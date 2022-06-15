Killarney responds: ‘There is a need for action in light of IBAL findings’

Killarney Tidy Towns ensure the town maintains its high standards and they will continue this good work in light of disappointing IBAL reports this week.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce has expressed disappointment at the IBAL results for Killarney this week which saw the town slip from 13 to 22 in the overall rankings.

Litter has been highlighted as one of the key concerns, in particular cigarette butts which the judges of IBAL strongly criticised.

President Niall Kelleher said action is needed on the key points raised but said that everyone will work together to make sure the town maintains its high standards.

“While Killarney has been declared Clean to European Norms in the latest Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) League, it is nevertheless disappointing that the town has slipped from 13th place to 22nd in the overall rankings and, clearly, there is a need for everybody to make an extra effort in relation to litter control,” he said.

“It is obvious that Killarney, in some ways, has become a victim of its own success as the enormous surge in visitor numbers since the pandemic restrictions have been lifted has created massive footfall on the streets and, unfortunately, when more people gather, there is always a greater risk of an increase in litter,” he said.

He added that action is needed and all parties will come together for the town:

“There is clearly a need for action and the Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce is ready and willing to work in unison with the Killarney Municipal District Council and the Killarney Looking Good Committee to address the problems highlighted by the IBAL judges.

“It is noted that the adjudicators concluded that several sites surveyed very narrowly missed out on receiving the top grade so it is clear that there is not a huge amount of effort required to tackle the few niggling problems that have been presented.”

He said that ensuring there is a sufficient number of litter bins available is one key step.

He also said the possibility of introducing a levy in respect of disposable coffee cups, as recommended by the IBAL adjudicators, should certainly be explored.

“In the meantime, an urgent course of action is required to tackle the problems associated with the careless disposal of cigarette butts which has been highlighted, in no uncertain terms, by IBAL. That might involve encouraging businesses to provide more suitable methods for their customers to dispose of cigarettes butts or encouraging Killarney Municipal District Council to increase its efforts to keep the streets litter free.

“It is important to stress that outdoor staff supervisor Noel O’Leary and his crew are doing magnificent work but Killarney, as the country’s premier tourist town, needs realistic resources if it is to maintain the standards expected of it.”