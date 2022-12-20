Killarney pupils make Christmas special for the residents of St Columbanus Nursing Home

Earbhla O'Connell, Imogen Carroll Kelly, Tara Daly, Fionnan O'Connell and Dylan Daly from Gaelscoil Faithleann, Killarney, jumping for joy after giving gifts to residents of St. Columbanus Nursing Home. Photo by Tatyana McGough

The children of Gaelscoil Faithleann, Killarney were in the Christmas spirit last week as they paid a special visit to St Columbanus Nursing Home in Killarney to bring Christmas gifts to residents.

For the past few weeks pupils have been donating items as part of their annual Giving Gift campaign to demonstrate that Christmas is not just about receiving gifts but about thinking of others too.

As well as the practical items the children all wrote notes and cards for the residents.

According to Mary Carroll, Chairperson of the Gaelscoil Parents Council, “Our Giving Gifts campaign is an opportunity to encourage children to be mindful of other people’s needs and to give something back to their community. This year we decided to link with St Columbanus Nursing Home, and an important element of this was that the children wrote notes or cards to the residents, which gave them an opportunity to reflect on their lives and to start a conversation with them.”

Mary Carroll continued, “At this time of year when there is so much emphasis on children receiving, it is timely to give them the opportunity to practice the true spirit of Christmas where they are giving and thinking of others. Over the past few weeks, the children have been bringing in items and filling the ‘giving box’ in their classroom.”

Parents and children from the school delivered the gifts and notes directly to the nursing home. The staff of St Columbanus were overjoyed to receive the gifts which will be distributed amongst residents in time for Christmas.