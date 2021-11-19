Killarney pupils launch memory tree for loved ones

Lily Moynihan and Grace O’Donoghue launching the Killarney Memory Tree at Mercy Holy Cross Primary School which will be lit on the 2nd December at 7pm. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Caitlin O’Sullivan, Gemma O’Carroll and Maja Gniewek with Principal Ursula Coffey launching the Killarney Memory Tree at Mercy Holy Cross Primary School which will be lit on the 2nd December at 7pm. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Liadh Counihan, Ciara O’Sullivan and Nalida Meyer with teacher Anne Lucey launching the Killarney Memory Tree at Mercy Holy Cross Primary School which will be lit on the 2nd December at 7pm. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

THE Holy Cross Mercy School are remembering those we lost in 2021, as they launch their Memory Tree. The campaign, now in its ninth year, sees the school place memorial lights on the cluster of trees on the school grounds for the months of November and December.

Organising teacher Rhonda Healy said: “We thought it would be a lovely to light it up in memory of people who had passed away, as a bit of a school fundraiser. We appealed to the community at that stage if they wanted anybody remembered on the tree to purchase a light, and in return there would be a light in that person’s memory.”

For the last two years the campaign has had to move online, but it easily adapted to the new format.

This year they will be lighting up the trees on December 2 at 7.30pm, and it is hoped people can gather for the event.

“It’s a poignant event. In our first year we had several thousand lights and for anyone at the switch-on event, there’s those one or two lights that mean the world to them. It’s about thinking about that one person who isn’t at the Christmas table with us. To buy a light, you can arrange a click-and-collect with the school by ringing 0646631241 or purchase them online at www.mercyholycross.ie.”