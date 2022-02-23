Killarney post office armed robbery accused ‘owed money’

Roy Mooney with no fixed abode is charged with attempted robbery at the post office in New Street in Killarney. He appeared before Tralee District Court this morning. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

A 35-year-old man has appeared at Tralee District Court this morning charged with the robbery of a post office in Killarney last Friday morning.

Roy Mooney, of no fixed abode, was refused bail at the court sitting due to the ‘seriousness’ of the charges and the strength of the evidence, the Judge said.

Garda Ian Kelly gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of Mr Mooney at 7.30pm on Monday, February 22. Mr Mooney made no reply to the charges, he said. He is facing three charges including the Killarney incident.

Sgt Kieran O’Connell told the court the state was objecting for several reasons including the seriousness of the alleged offences, which include attempted robbery; the possibility of a custodial sentence of up to 14 years on conviction; and the strength of the evidence which includes CCTV, several witnesses as well as what Sgt O’Connell said was Mr Mooney’s own admission during interviews.

The court heard that Gardaí had recovered a shotgun in a vehicle, both of which were stolen in Cork.

Mr Mooney is charged with the unlawful taking of a vehicle at Ballycurreen Industrial Estate on February 17, 2022, as well as the theft of a Beretta Shotgun at Arlinstown, Ballinhassig, Cork on the same day. He is also charged with attempted robbery of An Post at the Post Office in New Street, Killarney, on February 18.

Solicitor for Mr Mooney, Brendan Ahern, said the most serious of the crimes before the court was the robbery in Killarney during which he demanded money and left very quickly. Garda Kelly agreed but said that the man also pointed a shotgun at two staff. The court also heard he was wearing a mask and hat during the incident.

He was first arrested walking down the street in Killarney on Monday.



Mr Ahern said his client was co-operative and posed no difficulty to gardaí. He said that his client owed money to certain people and had a breakdown which led to this incident.

Mr Ahern requested that Mr Mooney be given bail and said his client would sign on twice daily and observe a curfew. He said the services Mr Mooney required would also not be available in prison.

Judge Alec Gabbett said he would not grant bail based on the state’s arguments including the seriousness of the charges and the nature of the evidence. He directed that Mr Mooney receive medical attention.

Mr Mooney was remanded in custody to appear before Tralee District Court on March 2 via video link for DPP directions.