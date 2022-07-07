Killarney politicians: ‘We want our mayoral chain back now’

COUNCILLORS in Killarney and Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne might be on the point of donning chainmail as a war erupts between the municipal districts over a mayoral chain Killarney claim as the rightful jewellery of their office.

But Killarney hasn’t seen its mayoral chain of office for many years.

Instead, it is now in the possession of the Castleisland/Corcha Dhuibhne MD, having previously been held by the Kenmare MD after it was loaned the item for use in official functions in recent times.

Now, Killarney's outgoing Mayor Marie Moloney has warned that if any of the other municipal districts so much as engrave the name of a Cathaoirleach on one of the links, said link will be cut off and ‘sent back’ to Kerry County Council.

The former Killarney Urban Council Mayoral chain which had once been on display in a cabinet in the old Killarney town hall, was loaned to the South and West MD first and more recently to the Castleisland/Corcha Dhuibhne MD, but has not been returned.

In one of her last duties as Cathaoirleach of the Killarney MD Cllr Marie Moloney contacted Kerry County Council management asking them to return to chain. She said she was given assurances that this would the case.

"The history of the town is on that chain. Three years has gone by since and nothing has been done. I have asked and asked,” she said at the recent Killarney MD Meeting where Cllr Donal Grady brought a motion seeking its return.

She also warned that the chain should not be engraved with the names of those serving as Cathaoirligh of the Castleisland/Corcha Dhuibhne District.

"We’ll remove the links and send them back.”

There was some debate surrounding how many Killarney chains exist but Cllr Donal Grady is adamant that there is only one and that it must be returned to Killarney given its importance. Cllr Niall Kelleher said it was his belief that there were two chains.

Cllr Grady insisted that was not the case and that if a second chain was needed the chain was borrowed from Killarney Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. He said that the chain is very important and marks the history of the town.

Cllr Niall Kelleher said the situation has gone on too long.

Council management assured councillors that a new chain would be commissioned for the Castleisland/Corcha Dhuibne MD. and the Killarney chain would be returned.