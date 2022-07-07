Kerry

Killarney politicians: ‘We want our mayoral chain back now’

Cathaoirleach of Castleisland Corcha Dhuibhne Municipal District Cllr Mike O'Shea wearing the former Killarney Urban Council Mayoral chain which Killarney councillors want returned. Expand

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

COUNCILLORS in Killarney and Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne might be on the point of donning chainmail as a war erupts between the municipal districts over a mayoral chain Killarney claim as the rightful jewellery of their office.

But Killarney hasn’t seen its mayoral chain of office for many years.

