Killarney pays tribute to the late Dr Tom Cavanagh

Tributes have flowed in following the death of Dr Tom Cavanagh who played such a huge role in community initiatives and helped community projects across the country and leading figures in Kerry have added their voices to tributes for the Cork man.

The late Fermoy businessman who was a philanthropist, educationalist and environmentalist, passed away last week at the age of 91.

Dr Cavanagh devised the Irish Businesses against Litter (IBAL) league as a ‘name and shame’ instrument aimed at pressurising local authorities into giving greater priority to the scourge of litter. He remained a leading figure in the organisation which has helped clean up towns and cities across the country.

In Killarney Killarney Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and Killarney Tidy Towns both paid tribute to Dr Cavanagh for the IBAL league that has helped keep Killarney looking good.

Chamber president, Niall Kelleher said Dr Cavanagh was a ‘great friend’ to Killarney.

"He spoke to the chamber about the anti-litter campaign he initiated and he gave great advice and encouragement to help keep Killarney tidy. He was always supportive of the chamber. We greatly mourning his passing,” he said.

“The IBAL initiative Tom created was hugely beneficial to towns all over the country and as the tourism capital of Ireland our lack of litter is often commented on and Tom has an enormous legacy on it.”

Killarney Tidy Towns also paid tribute to Dr Cavanagh and the support he gave to the volunteers who work with the group to tidy up Killarney.

"We are hugely appreciative of his efforts to keep highways and byways clean. The fact that he promoted that businesses should be more involved was of huge benefit to volunteers,” said Jerry Maguire.

Jerry Griffin of Killarney Valley Athletics Club also paid tribute to Dr Cavanagh on his passing. He was a huge support to the project to develop their athletics track at St Brendan’s College and through the trust he set up with his late wife, Marie, known as The Tomar Trust. Through this he provided €80,000 funding to the Killarney track.

The sprint start-line at the track is named as the Tomar Trust start-line in his honour and he was invited to the opening of the track recently but was unable to attend.

"He was a massive help to us on two occasions at crucial times in our development .. He was taken with our endeavours and could see that we were pushing for a project that at times seemed out of our reach,” said Mr Griffin.