Killarney native McEnery appointed to SKDP Reeks role

Killarney native Gerald McEnery has been appointed as a development officer by South Kerry Development Partnership in conjunction with the Reeks Mountain Access Forum.

Mr McEnery will work on delivering the objectives of the 2019-2023 MacGillycuddy Reeks Strategic Plan, including the building of awareness of the Reeks’ value as a tourism attraction.

The forum itself represents a wide variety of stakeholders, including local farmers, landowners, business people, and recreational users of the mountain range. Gerald has seven years’ experience in countryside management under his belt, and these years included work as a countryside ranger in Britain.

Part of the remit of his work is to liaise with relevant stakeholders to promote the safe and responsible use of the Reeks while protecting its habitats and ensuring its long-term viability as a tourism attraction.

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to work with the Forum, Communities surrounding the MacGillycuddy Reeks, as well as government departments such as the Department of Rural and Community Development, who are funding this position,” he said. “Being from Killarney, I have spent many years enjoying and exploring these mountains and having the opportunity to give back and help preserve them is amazing.”