Killarney National Park’s acorn project is a huge success

Over 30,000 acorns were gathered this week by National Park and Wildlife Service Outdoor Staff from the ancient Derrycunnihy native Oak woodlands and Muckross Gardens, Killarney National Park.

The Oak woodlands at Killarney National Park form the most extensive and oldest areas of native woodlands in Ireland and Northern Europe. It has the largest Yew woodland, which occurs along the Muckross Peninsula.

The mammoth task will ensure that the native woodlands will continue for generations and centuries to come.

“What we have here is the forest of the future, germination will take place in early spring, and come summer time, the pots will be on benches outdoors for at least two more seasons before being planted out,” said Stephen Moore, the Head Gardener.

The acorns were all collected from registered collection areas of local provenance within the Killarney National Park. Other plant species for future gathering will include, Yew, Birch, Holly and Alder.

The outdoor staff working in the National Park onsite poly tunnel, included, James Doherty, David Fitzgerald, Sjoerd van Wierst, Luke O’Sullivan, Brendan Lynch and Cathal Sexton.

They also seeded English Oak, and Arbutus tree on Muckross Peninsula, one of the few places it grows in Europe.

“We’re encouraging the planting of more native trees in Killarney National Park. Going back to the original owners of Muckross Estate, the Herberts of Muckross, they had their own extensive nursery for planting native trees. Today the 300 year old champion Oak tree in the landscaped garden is still growing strong. Sometimes nature needs our help from time to time,” Horticulturist Gerry Murphy explained.

Killarney National Park has over 610 hectares of the most important ancient native oak woodland in Ireland.

Oak can live for over 500 years and one of the biggest oaks in Killarney National Park is the Royal Oak on the shores of Lough Lein.

The Yew woodland on the Muckross Peninsula is one of the three largest natural yew woods in Europe. The centrepiece iconic Yew in Muckross Abbey is believed to be over 550 years old.