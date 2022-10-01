Killarney mourns Yvonne Quill, a driving force of its Tidy Towns success

Killarney Tidy Towns has led tributes to the much-loved Yvonne Quill, a driving force of the voluntary organisation’s great success since its very inception.

Ms Quill died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, following a short battle with illness.

The mother of three is remembered as a ‘cornerstone’ of the group and, indeed, of the very life of the tourist capital itself. She was chairperson of the Killarney Tidy Towns up until her death.

"Killarney Tidy Towns and Killarney Looking Good committee and volunteers are saddened to share the passing of our dear colleague, chairperson, founding member and volunteer, Yvonne Quill,” the group stated earlier.

"She will be forever remembered as a cornerstone of pride for our town and community. Our deepest sympathies to her family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”

Ms Quill is survived by her loving husband John, children Peter, Sandra and Sean, son-in-law Peter, daughter-in-law Mairéad, grandchildren Anna, Jake, Ted, Abby and Luke, sister Angela Mulvey, relatives and friends.

Ms Quill’s remains will repose at O’ Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday, October 2, from 6.45pm to 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am in The Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney, with burial to Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.