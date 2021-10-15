Killarney Meitheal volunteers star on the big screen

Maureen Hegarty from the Killarney Mountain Meitheal uses the stem treatment method to erradicate Rhododendron ponticum in Killarney. Hatchets & Hope is a charming short documentary film that introduces the Killarney Mountain Meitheal.

A documentary honouring the work of a local volunteer group will premiere at the Kerry International Film Festival (KIFF) this Sunday.

“Hatchets and Hope – The Killarney Mountain Meitheal” by Zambian-born Killarney resident Aoibheann O’Sullivan follows the Meitheal group as they work to prevent the spread of the invasive plant rhododendron ponticum in the woodland around the town.

“I was up on the mountains with the Meitheal group and the visuals of South Kerry are so spectacular, and while I was up there I asked them, ‘Has anyone ever made a film about your work?’ and nobody had,” Aoibheann explained.

“Even before we had a budget, Michael Kelly and George Doyle, the cinematographers were keen which was amazing, they initially came on for free because they were inspired by the work the team does.

“While on the Meitheal I was also listening to music by Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh and Thomas Bartlett, and when I got to the edit, I reached out and they were inspired as well, they allowed me to use their music at a reduced cost.

“It was one of those projects that just had a lot of goodwill and serendipity behind it, it was the right people at the right time,” she added.

Meitheal trainer and ex-park ranger, Peter O’Toole said the film high-lights the work of the group.

“It was a grand experience, we were out two days a week at the time so we didn’t mind it being filmed. It highlights what we do in the park, we’re involved in conservation works which could involve the rhododendrons, it could be cutting up fallen wood and timber, pathway repairs, that sort of thing.

“We have quite a few projects on the agenda, agreed with the park management for the coming season so we’re always busy.”

Introduced into the ecosystem in the late 18th century by British landowners, Rhododendron ponticum is a serious threat to the native flora and fauna of Ireland, due to its toxic leaves and dense growth blocking sunlight from reaching the woodland floor. This leads to the destruction of young native plants and animal habitats.

The film will be premiered at 4.30pm at Cinema Killarney, and will also be available to view online through the KIFF website.

Anyone interested in joining the Meitheal group in their work can contact info@killarneymountainmeitheal.com to be kept up to date on the group’s work.

A preview clip for “Hatchets and Hope” is also available to view https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCy6SjMBrPk