Killarney Mayor: ‘NPWS are a law unto themselves’ – wedding photos dispute

Mayor of Killarney, Cllrs Marie Moloney, has criticised the National Parks and Wildlife Service who she described a “law unto themselves” after she received further complaints from wedding photographers who she says were not allowed to take photos in Killarney National Park of the bride and groom on their special day.

She had previously raised the issue in November having received other complaints. The NPWS said that a permit system is in place for commercial photography including wedding photographers to allow them to take photos in the park.

However, Cllr Moloney, has now claimed that she has since been made aware of an incident where the wedding photographer had a permit and was still informed they could not take photos at Muckross House.

When questioned as to why not the photographer was allegedly told for privacy reasons. When pressed further the photographer was told because “that is the way it is”.

"They [NPWS] are a law unto themselves,” she said

"I am not making it up,” Cllr Moloney told The Kerryman.

She said that people can take photos every day in the park but professional photographers can’t do so.

"You can take a picture of the deer,” she added.

In a email to councillors at the Killarney Municipal District Meeting, the NPWS said it was “misleading’ to say that photographers weren’t allowed to take photos.”

"I am please to inform the members of the Killarney Municipal District that there was absolutely no substance to the recent misleading claims that married couples are not permitted to take their photos in Killarney National Park or were asked to leave,” the email dated December 14 states.

It said that there has been no change in policy regarding professional photography and that a permit system has been in place for some time and continues to be in place.

"The staff of the Department will always accommodate photographers and work with them to ensure the safety of all in the National Park.”

Figures release to The Kerryman from the NPWS show that 38 photography permits were sought in 2021 and eight for film. In 2020 there were fewer than 10 for photography and two for film and in 2019 there was also fewer than 10 applicants for photography permits and none for film.

However, Mayor Moloney, has insisted that the NPWS are not supporting wedding photographers. She said she has received several complaints from right across the county in relation to the matter.

Councillors are to seek a meeting with the NPWS regarding the cutting of trees following Storm Barra and Cllr Moloney said this issue could be discussed too.

The NPWS had not responded to a query at the time of going to print.