Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Killarney Mayor: ‘NPWS are a law unto themselves’ – wedding photos dispute

File photo of Muckross House. Mayor of Killarney Cllr Marie Moloney claims that wedding photographers are not being allowed to take photos at beauty spots in Killarney National Park. Expand

Close

File photo of Muckross House. Mayor of Killarney Cllr Marie Moloney claims that wedding photographers are not being allowed to take photos at beauty spots in Killarney National Park.

File photo of Muckross House. Mayor of Killarney Cllr Marie Moloney claims that wedding photographers are not being allowed to take photos at beauty spots in Killarney National Park.

File photo of Muckross House. Mayor of Killarney Cllr Marie Moloney claims that wedding photographers are not being allowed to take photos at beauty spots in Killarney National Park.

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

Mayor of Killarney, Cllrs Marie Moloney, has criticised the National Parks and Wildlife Service who she described a “law unto themselves” after she received further complaints from wedding photographers who she says were not allowed to take photos in Killarney National Park of the bride and groom on their special day.

She had previously raised the issue in November having received other complaints. The NPWS said that a permit system is in place for commercial photography including wedding photographers to allow them to take photos in the park. 

Privacy