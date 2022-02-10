Killarney man finishes first in ‘coldest’ ultra marathon

Kevin Leahy from Killarney who has just completed the Yukon Arctic Ultra. Photo Credit Mark Kelly photography

Killarney’s very own Kevin Leahy is celebrating having not just completed one of the world’s toughest endurance races but also ranking as the leader in the epic challenge.

The 300-mile mile race saw the Kerry man run through deep snow in temperatures of -25 degrees Celsius over seven days in Whitehorse, Canada and become the first man to finish on foot.

The athlete completed the Montana Yukon Arctic Race yesterday, February 9, having begun the epic challenge on February 3. Many of his fellow competitors were forced to drop out of the race, but Kevin battled through the treacherous conditions to complete the monumental task.

Though no stranger to extreme challenges, Kevin is set to face an even bigger event in the coming weeks as he plans to undertake a second 500km ultra marathon in Lapland, beginning on March 6.

Kevin was said to be in great spirits when he arrived at the finish line on Wednesday, and friends and family have congratulated the Kerry man on his epic achievement.

Kevin is one of two Kerry men in the race, and his fellow competitor, Aodh Ó Currain, from Baile an Fheirtéaraigh, has completed almost 230 miles of the race according to the tracker so he is getting close to the finish line.

The live tracker for the race can be found at https://arcticultra.de/live-tracking-2022/. Full results have not yet been announced.