Killarney links to one of Ireland’s oldest woman who celebrates her 108 birthday

Growing up in Killarney, Máirín Hughes can remember the Black and Tans patrolling Killarney, she can recall the Spanish Flu pandemic and she broke barriers when she attended UCC in the early 1930’s, an era when women traditionally did not attend college.

These are just a small segment of her life-time memories and achievements as this week Máirín celebrates her 108th birthday.

Her long life began on May 22, 1914 and last week Máirín celebrated her birthday at Maryfield nursing home in Chapelizod in Dublin, who ensured that she marked the momentous occasion.

Máirín was born in Belfast but has strong Kerry links as she and her family moved to Killarney when she was young and it was where she grew up.

Her father was William (Liam) Sheehan from Newmarket and her mother Annie Dineen from Rathmore.

In many interviews throughout her life she can recall life in the town and her attendance at the Mercy National School which then was located on the Tralee road. The family had moved to Killarney in 1918.

She worked in UCC’s medical laboratory following her graduation with a science degree. She later became a teacher after she married her husband Frank. The couple had no children and lived in Palmerstown in Dublin.

Though she is now 108 Máirín is alert and well and staff at the nursing home where she now lives have nothing but praise for Máirín.

“She is a super legend here,” said Director of Nursing, Orla Quigg.

“We are very privileged to know her.”

Last year for her 107th birthday she attended the Eucharistic Congress in the Phoenix park having also attended the religious occasion back in 1932.

This year too she marked the occasion once again although slightly more low-key.

In the book ‘Independent Memories: A people’s portrait of the early days of the Irish Nation” written by Valerie Cox Máirín recalls her memories of the Black and Tans in Killarney “I would see them passing”

More recently Irish Life and Lore’s Podcast ‘Living History’ by Maurice O’Keeffe released their interview with Ireland oldest citizen that also shares her memories of her lifetime capturing Irish history from those that were there on the ground.