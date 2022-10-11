Killarney Hindu community marks Durga Puja celebrations

Hindu women pictured celebrating their main festival 'Durga Puja' organised by the Hindu Cultural Organisation in the Tower House B&B. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Cllr Donal Grady (3rd from the left) pictured with Hindu people during celebrations of their main festival 'Durga Puja' organised by the Hindu Cultural Organisation in the Tower House B&B. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Hindu people pictured celebrating their main festival 'Durga Puja' organised by the Hindu Cultural Organisation in the Tower House B&B. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Killarney was abuzz with with the swish of saris, the beat of traditional drums and the chant of Hindu verse over the last few days as the local Hindu community in the town celebrated their main festival, 'Durga Puja' which was organised by the Hindu Cultural Organisation in the Tower House B&B.

Durga Puja follows the legend that celebrates the victory of the Goddess Durga Maa over the demon king Mahishasur. This festival is celebrated for 5 days by local people in Kerry and all over Ireland. During the festival, the Hindu community pray, practice traditional dances and have various activities for children and adults.

The Hindu Cultural Organisation committee describe this festival as an integral part of their devotions.

Members of the Hindu Cultural Organisation said this week that they want to give a special thanks to all those who helped bring this festival – which has been running since 2001 in Killarney – to life, especially to Tower House B&B and Kerry County Council.

"The festival of Durga Puja (puja meaning prayer) celebrates Mother Durga, who reminds us to combat evil, to take care of each other and Mother Earth," they said.

"Durga reflects female might, positive energy and the triumph of good over evil. This Durga Puja is highly significant for female power. In Hinduism, respecting women and gender equality is very important. Women play significant roles in families, culture and society."

Durga Puja is an auspicious day for Hindu people and the festival, which is celebrated by Hindus worldwide, is the main religious festival for Bangladeshi Hindus.

Four responsible people who were the main organisers for this auspicious festival panel for this year were Mr.Prasanta Chakrabarty, (Priest), Mr. Prodip Saha, Mr. Narayan Roy and Mr. Pratap Pal. In addition, organisers also wish to thank Kerry County Council.

This annual festival is open to all communities and the Killarney committee of the Irish Hindu Cultural Organisation extend a warm welcome to everyone to join in next year.