Killarney glamping site go-ahead despite concerns it would ‘degrade’ scenic view

Stock image of Killarney Racecourse. A new glamping site has been given permission at the racecourse.

An exclusive glamping site with 15 pods has been given the go-ahead at Killarney Racecourse.

Kerry County Council has granted planning to Killarney Glamping for the new development on Ross Road, close to the golf club, with several conditions.

A considerable number of objections were made against the proposed development. These related to concerns around noise disturbance and a detrimental effect on the scenic beauty of the area.

Among the issues cited by objectors were that the development would ‘degrade’ the view and be harmful to tourism in Killarney.

Concerns were also raised that those taking a jaunting-car trip along Ross Road would no longer get unobstructed views over the racecourse.

Other felt that the land is zoned for recreational use, and if planning were granted by the local authority, it would be subject to a legal challenge.

The planning was granted on October 19, so an appeal could still be lodged.

Further information was sought from the developers behind the project, Killarney Glamping, including a request for a 3D graphic or photo montage to assess the validity of the claims that the development could obstruct the views on Ross Road and Killarney Racecourse. They also sought clarity on how the development might affect the golf course.

The Council has granted planning with several conditions attached, including that the glamping pods be finished in accordance with the designs submitted in September.

Other conditions include ensuring that the development does not go ahead until a connection agreement is reached with Irish Water.

Killarney Glamping already has a glamping site operational in Killarney.