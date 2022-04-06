Killarney girl suffers as grants for hoists removed from funding scheme

The Dáil has heard that the removal of ceiling track hoists from housing-adaptation grants is affecting the everyday life of a Killarney girl living with severe disability.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly has brought the situation Alexis O’Mahony (nearly six years old) finds herself in to the attention of Malcolm Noonan, Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Deputy Daly recently met Alexis and her parents, Steve and Teresa, and he explained that the girl lives with many health issues including cerebral palsy, quadriplegia, and a high risk of food or drink going into her lungs.

Alexis and her battle with PDH deficiency have previously been highlighted by The Kerryman.

“Alexis is completely dependent for her daily care,” Deputy Daly said. “She requires constant repositioning for washing and to prevent injury, and she needs two people to hoist her.

“According to a letter received last month by Mr Steve O'Mahony, in September 2020 the Department of Housing, Heritage and Local Government informed local authorities that ceiling hoists should not be included in the housing adaptation grant. Since then, most local authorities no longer provide funding for the provision of the hoist itself although they may fund the structural works, that is, to place hoist tracks in the ceilings.

“Mr O'Mahony had raised this issue in July last year and he was told by the Department that departmental officials were engaging with the HSE…Again, in September, following a question, he learned that officials were still engaging with the HSE.”

Alexis’ occupational therapist says a hoist would have a hugely beneficial impact on the girl’s quality of care. She would need fewer caregivers, and it would reduce the likelihood of physical discomfort and injury.

It would also reduce the physical, mental, and financial costs of care for her family, Deputy Daly added.

The Minister said that his Department is engaging with the HSE and the Department of Health on the matter, and he agreed that a clear avenue of funding is needed for hoists.

“Officials met in March to specifically discuss fixed-track ceiling hoists and it is hoped that a suitable agreement on funding of hoists will be reached over the coming months,” Minister Noonan said. “My Department is committed to ensuring that the grant is appropriately targeted.”

He said the range of housing grants available will be reviewed.

“An initial element of this review has begun and is currently focused on the existing grant limits and income thresholds applicable to the grant schemes,” he said. “The wider scope of the review, to be completed this year, is also under consideration and is being informed by ongoing engagement with external stakeholders…This probably does not provide comfort to the family the Deputy has spoken about but certainly it offers some hope in the sense that the discussions between the HSE and the Department will lead to some conclusion that might have a more streamlined response, as he has requested.”

Deputy Daly pointed to what he called unbelievable bureaucracy in that reinforced ceiling costs can be covered, but something requiring a carer’s assistance cannot be covered.

He also expressed frustration that the Minister of State’s answer was “the same” as responses provided by the Department previously.

“Every day that this drags on…is another day of physical stress caused by constantly moving the person with the disability, washing them, and so on,” he said.

Minister Noonan assured that he would take the matter to his Department and agreed “A conclusion should have been brought to the discussions between the Department and the HSE to provide clarity to families.”