Killarney girl suffers as grants for hoists removed from funding scheme

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

The Dáil has heard that the removal of ceiling track hoists from housing-adaptation grants is affecting the everyday life of a Killarney girl living with severe disability.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly has brought the situation Alexis O’Mahony (nearly six years old) finds herself in to the attention of Malcolm Noonan, Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Privacy