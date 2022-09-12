Killarney estate to get new water pipes

Irish Water have announced that works will be take place in Deerpark estate in Killarney to replace problematic trunk mains which will provide a safer and more reliable water supply to the community and reduce high levels of leakage.

The works involve the replacement of approximately 1,200 metres of aged problematic trunk water mains with new modern pipes. The programme to replace the trunk water main located in Deerpark will commence in mid-September. These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme with the section of works taking place between Arbutus Grove, Arbutus Drive and Countess Road.

Works will commence adjacent to the rear entrance of Dr. Croke’s GAA pitches on Arbutus Grove, and will proceed along Arbutus Grove and Drive, through the Park Road roundabout where the new pipe will tie into the existing network on Countess Road.

Outlining the benefits these works will bring to the community, Steven Blennerhassett from Irish Water, explained:

“We are extremely pleased to be replacing this section of trunk main for the community here in Deerpark. Replacing these old and problematic trunk water mains will reduce the drinking water lost by leakage and will bring an all-round improvement to water quality for the community.

“In partnership with Ward and Burke and Kerry County Council, we have been engaging with the residents and aim to complete the works with as little disruption as possible by early December. However, the works may involve some short-term water outages. Our project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48-hours’ notice before any planned water outages.”

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website or set your location on our website www.water.ie