Killarney Credit Union honours long standing workers

Celebrating 100 years of service between four popular ladies at Killarney Credit Union Left to right - Jennifer McCarthy, Mairead Brosnan, Karena McCarthy & Elaine O'Shea. Picture Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan.

Celebrating five years of service, Noreen O'Sullivan (left), pictured with CEO Mark Murphy (centre) & Elma Culloty (right) at Killarney Credit Union. Photo by Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan.

Stalwarts and hard working members of the Killarney Credit Union family were honoured this past week for their long and dedicated service to the financial service.

Presentations were made by the Killarney Credit Union its to long standing staff members Karena McCarthy, Elaine O’Shea, Mairead Brosnan and Jennifer McCarthy last week to celebrate each having done an amazing 25 years of service. - culminating in 100 years in total between them.

The presentation was made in recognition of their service and dedication to Killarney Credit Union.

Karena began working in Killarney Credit Union in April 1997, Elaine in September 1997 whilst Mairead and Jennifer both began in October 1996.

Karena is Marketing and Business Development in Killarney Credit Union, Elaine works in Credit Control and Mairead & Jennifer are both Loan Officers/Member Services Officers.

In addition to thes four woman, Killarney Credit Union also acknowledged a number of others as they recached milestone moments in their Credit Union careers.

First up being honoured was John Casey for his 20 years of service; John is a Loans Officer/Member Services Officer in our Cahersiveen Branch.

Emma Looney, who is currently out on maternity leave was also acknowledged for ten years service. Emma works in Member Services and Accounts.

Lastly Elma Culloty, Operations Manager and Noreen O’Sullivan, Loan Officer were both recognised for five years service.

Mark Murphy thanked and praised all for their dedication, work ethic and professionalism.

“Each and everyone of these staff have become an invaluable asset to the team and the credit union.” he said.

“They are widely known and respected by our many members and their dedication to the members is exemplary,” he continued

“It is not often we get to say thank you and we were delighted with the opportunity to say a huge Thank You through these staff recognition awards,” he added.

Killarney Credit Union finished up by wishing all of their staff many more years of happiness and health in Killarney Credit Union.