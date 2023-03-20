Killarney Community College students show off their skills in school’s ‘Who’s Got Talent’ show

Killarney Community College students who competed in the Killarney Community College Who’s Got Talent show pictured with their music teacher Joanna Hughes (far right) in the school last Wednesday. Pictured from l-r are: Cillian O’Sullivan, Wiktoria Gluza, Johnny Svacha, Tamika Heaphy, Sean Jacobi, Judyta Szymczak and music teacher Joanna Hughes.

Killarney Community College students who competed in the recent Killarney Community College ‘Who’s Got Talent’ show pictured with their music teacher Joanna Hughes (far right) in the school last Wednesday. Pictured l-r are: David Lynch, Fionn Lynch, Eoin Reen, Cian O’Sullivan, Pat O’Leary, Chloe Lynch Herlihy, Laura Zahorcova, Mantas Bendzius, Karolina Zelek and music teacher Joanna Hughes. Photos by Tatyana McGough.

Whether it was magicians or musicians you were looking for or maybe even just some dancing, there was plenty for everyone to enjoy last week as students from the Killarney Community College (KCC) took to the stage for their ‘Who’s Got Talent’ show that had been long in the making.

Auditions had taken place back on February 27 last month and of the 18 that auditioned that day, only six were chosen to participate in last week’s highly anticipated event.

Organised under the very watchful eye of Mary Fuller, the six students left all gathered in no doubt as to the immense well of talent that exists within the school - something which made the judge’s - who’s job it was to pick an overall winner - task all that much more difficult.

This job fell to three judges in the form of retired teacher Marcia Kissane, current teacher Ciarán Gallagher and student judge Jack Ryan.

Joanna Hughes, the music teacher in KCC was obviously immensely proud of how the students had fared on the day, as she said, it can be quite the daunting prospect for anyone to put themselves out there and perform.

“It was fantastic for our students to get an opportunity to showcase their talents to their peers. It’s such an exciting time for students and it always create a wonderful atmosphere in the college,” she said.

Second year David Lynch was deservedly crowned the overall winner on the day with his amazing renditions of a couple of Ed Sheeran classics.

Well done to all who took part.