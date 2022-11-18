Killarney Community College in running to be ‘Think Languages Champion Team’

Exploring the culture and languages associated through belly dancing were L-R Carla Luis, sofia Gimenez, Ava Sheahan & teacher Tara O'Shea. Photo by Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan.

Students in Killarney Community College participated and are in the running for the #ThinkLanguages Champion Team which they participated in last Thursday, November 17. The college were given the opportunity to manage their own local workshops and invite local speakers, workshops and businesses to take part and support their event and showcase the languages that are spoken in the school and used in the community. Killarney Cardiac Response Unit were invited and demonstrated CPR and much more on Thursday. Pictured front row L-R are Dorrett Fuellgraf (KCRU), Student Giada Vitale, Student Darragh MacSweeney & Aga Szwab (KCRU). Photo by Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan.

Killarney Community College are in the running to be crowned the #ThinkLanguages Champion Team of the year after submitting their very impressive entry.

If successful the college will be awarded the trophy as well as live workshops for their students which will run over a full day in the school.

Students in Killarney Community College participated in a national languages event #ThinkLanguages last Thursday November 17. The event highlighted the benefits of foreign language skills.

TY students from right across Ireland participated in a celebration of languages and cultures.

The event included inspirational talks, fun language-filled workshops, and a quiz where the students in the college had the opportunity to compete against schools nationwide in the interactive #ThinkLanguages Quiz.

The event began with an opening ceremony with inspirational speakers, online language workshops, and a selection of live workshops that were made available for the nationwide event by Languages Connect.

The students got to choose from a variety of workshops made available to them through the Languages Connect programme. Some of the workshops included Arabic belly dancing, Irish sign language, Russian ballet and Portuguese Capoeira.

The college were given the opportunity to manage their own local workshops and invite local speakers, workshops and businesses to take part and support their event and showcase the languages that are spoken in the school and used in the community.

It gave students a chance to explore how people use different languages in their lives, workplaces and families and most importantly work with local people within the community.

The students organised a variety of workshops including CPR training in German and Polish. Mindfulness in German, speed dating in French and Spanish, Portuguese basketball lesson, tortilla making, Ukrainian culture work shop and finished off the day with a slideshow they had prepared on strange traditions in other countries.