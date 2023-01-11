Killarney Cllrs react to mixed litter report: ‘It’s hard, when you are an A student, to get a C’

Killarney councillors have vowed to improve cleanliness and tackle litter in Killarney town following the publication of a report this week which criticised some areas of the town on both fronts.

While the Irish Business against Litter (IBAL) report, overall, found the town ‘clean to European standards’ and praised several areas, it did have some criticism of a town which has consistently aimed for and achieved high standards.

There was much disappointment at the IBAL report this week, but manager of Killarney Municipal District Angela McAllen said “external reviews are useful” and “provide points to improve on”.

"We are certainly taking on board the negative,” she said at the Municipal meeting, today, Wednesday, January 11.

A meeting is to take place between the stakeholders to discuss the report and resolve issues in the problem areas highlighted by the judges.

In the first round of results, which were published in June, Killarney slipped nine places, from 13th to 22nd, on the league table, and the final 2022 results have seen Killarney slide a further seven places to 28th, just one ahead of Cork city’s northside, which was deemed as ‘moderately littered’ by the IBAL Judges.

Tralee fared better, coming in at 21st place, though it did slip from 14th on the league table in June.

In summarising Killarney, the report said “While not reaching the heights of previous years, Killarney just holds on to its clean status.”

“Bins at Glebe Car Park site – clearly better management of commercial / industrial waste is required here.

"This area was by far the most heavily littered site surveyed in Killarney. Many of the large commercial bins (with locks) were full /overflowing, the contents of which were spilling onto the ground. As well as a wide variety of food related items, there was cardboard and industrial wrapping. The overall impression was a poor one,” it said, giving the area a Grade C.

Park Road was also criticised, as was Bohereencael.

Councillors hit out at what they said was a lack of staff on the ground to ensure the town is kept clean and tidy. Several councillors said they believed staff who had retired from the local authority were not being replaced, putting existing staff under pressure.

Councillors, however, praised these existing council staff members for their Trojan efforts.

Mayor of Killarney Cllr Niall Kelleher said that the IBAL report showed that there is an issue in the town: "Judging on how we are performing there is quite significantly an issue to where we feature on IBAL.”

He said it was important to note that IBAL and the Tidy Towns competitions are separate entities. ‘TIdy Towns’, he said, is more all encompassing, while IBAL focussing litter.

He added that the town has a problem with bins and “must not be found wanting” in addressing this issue.

"Everything should be done to ensure the decline Killarney is faced with is reversed and every resource should be made available to reverse it,” he said.

He said that Killarney had made great strides in the Tidy Towns competition and that must be acknowledged, but he added that the town “does not want a declining trend in relation to IBAL”

"It’s hard, when you are an A student, to get a C, let’s get back to being an A student,” he concluded.

Cllr Donal Grady said that bins should not be put out at night as they were unsightly, and he said that while council workers and volunteers are doing a great job, it is not enough.

Engineer John Ahern refuted claims that there was not enough council staff and said there are more employees than ever. He said there are, currently, 11 street-cleaning staff; only eight were employed in 2021.

"We are fully staffed on the ground,” he added.

He said that he would like to meet with IBAL judges to find out when they carried out their inspection, as he suggested the day of the inspection might have been a bad day in isolation. He said cigarette butts, cited as a problem in the town, were picked up by council staff but that the public should not drop them to begin with.

The council also said that the bin situation in Glebe Car park was ‘being assessed’ in the context of criteria laid out for the storage of bins, as outlined in the Waste Bye-Laws 2019.