Killarney Cllrs’ anger at news that housing department member moving from role

There were sharp exchanges between Councillors and management at Thursday’s Killarney Municipal District after members were told that a member of the Council’s housing department may be moving away from her role.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Niall Kelleher (Fianna Fáil) commented, “a little birdie told me this may or may not be Brigid [O’Riordan]’s last meeting with us from a housing perspective,” and he thanked her for all her work in the department.

Councillors wished Ms O’Riordan well for the future and praised her on her standard of her work within the department, but the news did not go down well with members.

“The first I’ve heard of Brigid moving on is right now,” Cllr Niall O’Callaghan (Independent) said. “I’m very sad to see that. She has been outstanding, always answers my calls…but the word is out, and I’d rather have known six months ago if we were getting a new housing officer.”

“Brigid is still working with housing,” Kerry County Council’s Padraig Corkery responded. “When and if a member of staff moves, obviously you will be notified, but Brigid is still in the role.”

“But Padraig, it goes back to my point at Full Council…as a councillor trying to do their job, I’m starting from scratch again for the third or fourth time, and that’s just Brigid’s role,” Cllr O’Callaghan said. “Never mind every other role that’s changing all the time. I understand you’ll say it has nothing to do with me, but at the end of the day, it’s chopping and changing.

“It’s like the policy they have at the banks: move the manager so you don’t have an acquaintance, and you start from scratch again.”

Cllr Marie Moloney (Labour) also expressed her displeasure at the news. Mr Corkery said it was not a matter for Cllr Moloney to comment on as it was a HR matter.

“But you’ve no idea what we, as Councillors, are going through,” Cllr Moloney fired back. “We’re the ones who have to start all over again. It’s disrespectful.”

Mr Corkery attempted to interject and strongly denied disrespect had been shown to members, but Cllr Moloney continued, “It’s obvious that we have no voice. We’re elected to come in here and speak.”

“You’re not elected to speak on HR matters,” Mr Corkery responded. “Can we deal with the housing report?”