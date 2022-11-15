Killarney Christmas tree ‘lights up in memory' of loves ones

Liam Coffey and Lewis Tangney from Killarney with Caoimhe Sugrue (centre), Ava Sugrue and Shona Chawke from Castleisland having a great time at the Gap of Dunloe Fair on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

For the past 10 years, the memory Christmas tree at the Mercy National School has been very special to the people of Killarney, and this year it will once again light up to make the festive season extra special.

The public are now invited to buy lights in memory of their loved ones and place them on the tree, and on December 5 the tree will be officially switched on.

The funds from the sale of the lights go towards the Mercy National School, and the annual Christmas tree has now become an important fundraiser for the school.

Teacher Rhonda Daly said they are delighted to continue the tradition and are equally delighted that they can come to together to officially switch on the tree.

She also thanked everyone for supporting the fundraiser for the school.

This year, for the first time since the COVID pandemic, an official switching-on ceremony can take place, and Fr Sean Jones will lead prayers to mark the occasion while the children will provide festive carols.

A special Mass will be offered for all those being commemorated on the tree at 12 noon on Wednesday, December 16 in St. Mary’s Cathedral. All are welcome to join the mass in person or online via the Killarney Parish Webcam on www.killarneyparish.com.

Lights are available to buy online from the school website, www.mercyholycross.com, or from the school office at Holy Cross Mercy School on New Road.