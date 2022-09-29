Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce say businesses require support to remain competitive

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce has welcomed the Budget 2023 initiatives aimed at assisting businesses, particularly the energy supports which will lessen the huge burden of skyrocketing electricity and gas costs.

Chamber President Niall Kelleher said it is imperative that businesses are given every assistance to remain productive and competitive and, in the process, enable them to retain staff.

“The plan to help businesses with the rising costs of electricity and gas is welcome but, that said, it was essential given just how vulnerable and exposed many of them are feeling just now,” he said.

A €200 million scheme, administered by Enterprise Ireland, will support larger firms involved in exporting and manufacturing while another scheme, aimed at small and medium sized businesses, will cover 40 per cent of the hike in electricity or gas bills, up to a maximum of €10,000 per month per business.

The Chamber expressed some concern, however, that no commitment was given to extend the nine per cent tourism and hospitality VAT rate beyond February 2023.

“We will be lobbying intensively to ensure the lower rate is continued well beyond the date mentioned by the minister as it is essential that hotels, restaurants, guesthouses, cafés and other tourism-related businesses are given the tools they require to remain competitive,” Mr Kelleher said.

“The lower VAT rate is needed to protect jobs in the industry, especially now that energy costs are soaring at an alarming rate,” he added.

The Chamber President also welcomed the Budget commitment that 1,000 new recruits will be accepted into the Garda College in Templemore and that more Garda overtime will be sanctioned to tackle anti-social behaviour.

“Given that the population in Killarney multiplies dramatically during the tourism season, I would fully expect extra human resources to be sanctioned for the town,” Mr Kelleher said.