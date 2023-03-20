Killarney Celtic youngsters excited for Easter exchange and Italian alpine adventure

The U13 and U14 teams at Killarney Celtic who will travel to Italy in April. Photo by Marie Carroll-O’Sullivan.

Forty players from Killarney Celtic - all aged from 12 to 14 - are Italy bound early next month where they will take part in what is hoped to be the first running of a programme the organisers have called Calcio - Culture - Cairdeas which translates to Football, Culture, Friendship.

The event which will be run in the Italian Alpine province of Aosta Valley from April 4 to April 9 is the brainchild of Killarney based architect Davide Mosca (pictured above far left in front row) who is a native of the host town, Verrés.

The players will be accompanied on the trip by a number of coaches and volunteer chaparones and they will have a plethora of activities to keep them busy over the few days, including French classes each morning.

While there, the U13 and U14 teams will train with their counterparts from local team PDHAE, before taking part in a tournament with the other clubs from the province which borders both France and Switzerland.

The boys will visit one of the Aosta Valleys ski resorts before they get to enjoy a final night celebration with medals, pizza and a D.J. in the town’s historical main square.

The lads are especially looking forward to a trip to the city of Turin and in particular, the Serie A match between Torino and José Mourinho’s AS Roma.

The most important part of the trip, organisers said this week is to create a cultural exchange with the Italian kids and make new friendships.

“We really hope that will be more than just a tournament, but will be the opportunity for the lads to enjoy a unique experience and hopefully to come back to this area in the future and make enduring international friendships,” said David Mosca.

Member of the organising committee and coach of the club’s u14 teams Brian Looney paid a special thanks to the Mayor of Verrés, Alessandro and all the host town officials and to Luca Laura e Pino from the Committee of the partner club PDHAE for the support and partnership in organising accommodation and activities.

“Through Davide’s Italian connections a real relationship has been developing between Killarney and Aosta. Groups of Killarney locals have enjoyed Verres’ historical Carnevale festival over the last few years and now the relationship is moving to the next generation of Kerry and Valdostana youth. It will be an amazing trip for our young players,” he said.

Of course, organisers said that they intend to reciprocate the visit of the kids from Verrés to Killarney next year and hopefully start a yearly trip experience for different age groups for boys and girls in the coming years.