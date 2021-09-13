Killarney Camera Club to hold virtual open night

Whether you’re new to the photography world and want to learn more or you’re already a seasoned photographer looking to find like-minded individuals in the locality, be sure to check out the Killarney Camera Club’s upcoming virtual opening night tomorrow evening (Thursday, September 16).

The night is open to absolutely everyone with people from all over the county welcome to tune in and find out more about what makes the club tick.

Adding to the excitement on the night will be the presence of ‘Photographer of the Year’, Keith Johnson, who will be making a presentation on the evening which is sure to be chock-full of fantastic photos and tid-bits you won't to miss out on.

So, join the club on the night to find out more them, what they have planned for the year ahead, the competitions, and how to become a member.

Contact: secretary@killarneycameraclub.iefor more information.