Killarney brewing Company on track to open new Fossa distillery

An artist's impression of what the Killarney Brewing and Distilling Company will look like once completed

Killarney Brewing and Distilling Compnay say they are on track to complete their iconic new structure on the Fossa Road, and they’re issuing invitations to whiskey enthusiasts and collectors eager to get their hands on their first batch.

There will be plenty on offer, for locals and visitors alike at what will be Ireland’s first co-located brewery and distillery which houses a host of features, crowned by the magnificent rooftop bar and grill, with stunning unhindered views of The Gap of Dunloe , Carrauntoohill and Loch Lein.

The company is now issuing invitations to whiskey fans who are interested in acquiring some of the first whiskey to be produced and matured in Fossa.

The opportunity is, to buy a cask of whiskey; Pot Still or Single malt, in a first-fill bourbon cask. It will be distilled on site and stored on site for five years, at which time the investors/participants can decide on any of the options available.

There will also be the option have it bottled on-site and signed off by the master distiller with with cask number and bottle numbers, assuring it’s heritage and provenance.

“There has been a terrific track record of value appreciation for previous competitor cask offerings, so we are confident, in that regard,” said Killarney Distilling Company Cask Sales Specialist Michael Crowley.

There is a plethora of additional benefits awaiting participants in The Cornerstone Cask Society, details of which can be obtained by emailing cornerstone@killarneybrewing.com.