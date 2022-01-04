Killarney and Tralee both improve in IBAL litter league survey

Killarney and Tralee have both jumped by nine places in a ranking list of Ireland’s cleanest towns and cities.

Both towns were described as ‘clean to European Norms’ in the Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) league, in which 40 Republic of Ireland town and city locations’ litter levels are monitored.

Despite a nationwide trend of rising litter levels, Killarney and Tralee both recorded major improvements in their rankings from the round-one report last October. Killarney finished in 13th place, a rise of nine from a 22nd-place finish in the October report; while Tralee also rose by nine places to 14th.

All locations monitored in Killarney recorded grades of B or higher, with Main Street, Kenmare Place, Beech Road Car Park, Maurice O’Donoghue Memorial Park, Park Road, Deerpark Retail Park, and the Dr Hans Liebherr Road all securing the top grade.

St Margaret’s Road (B+) missed out on Grade A due to the presence of food-related and face-mask littering. There was also food-related littering at Rock Road (B), while significant accumulation of cigarettes littered at Barry’s Lane contributed to that location receiving a B grade only.

While the result was a major improvement on October’s findings – which caused upset locally – it remains well short of the 2nd-place finish secured almost 12 months ago.

Tralee, conversely, is up three places from last year’s results, as well as gaining nine places since October. Most of its locations secured Grade A, but a section of the Greenway from Upper Rock Street to Highfield Grove came in for some criticism for littering along the off-road pathway. It received a Grade B.

Food-related and face-mask littering on the N60 approach to Castlemorris roundabout; the absence of litter bins and anti-litter signage at Seán Crispie Park; and litter in the vicinity of Kerry School of Music and Performing Arts on High Street all contributed to those locations receiving B grades only.

The Cork-Killarney Approach Road, the Manor West shopping centre area, Killerisk Road, the Island of Geese, Pembroke Street, and the Mall all received Grade A results.